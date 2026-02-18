Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid allegedly racially insulted Keystone

Following Real Madrid's victory over Benfica Lisbon in the Champions League, Vinicius Junior is at the center of an alleged racism incident. The accused Benfica player defends himself.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Vinicius Junior could not be calmed down by Benfica coach José Mourinho or team-mate Kylian Mbappé after Real's 1:0 win in Lisbon. The only scorer of the evening was furious when he denounced being racially insulted by Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni. The incident in the first leg of the Champions League play-off will continue to occupy the European Football Union (UEFA).

"Racists are above all cowards. They have to stuff their shirts in their mouths to demonstrate their weakness," complained Vinicius Junior on Instagram. The former world footballer said he did not like being in such situations. "Especially not after a great win - and when the headlines should actually be for Real Madrid. But it was necessary."

Shirt hides words

A week before the second leg at the Bernabeu stadium, the sporting value of the Brazilian's stunning goal was overshadowed by the accusations of racism. After Vinicius Junior celebrated his goal shortly after half-time with a little dance at the corner flag, some lost their nerve. The Argentinian Benfica professional Prestianni pulled his shirt over his mouth before a verbal altercation. Were there racist insults?

"If you cover your mouth with your shirt when you speak, you obviously want to say something really ugly," said Real's Federico Valverde. "He said a word that should never be used. What he said was pathetic. It's really, really bad." According to several media reports and also Real players, Vincius Junior is said to have stated that the word "mono" was used - a Spanish term for monkey.

Accused denies insult

Prestianni denied making a racist insult. "I would like to make it clear that at no time did I direct racist insults at Vinicius Junior. He unfortunately misinterpreted what he thought he heard," the 20-year-old explained on Instagram. He was never racist and regrets that Real players threatened him.

Referee François Letexier from France had interrupted the game for several minutes at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday evening after Vinicius Junior's complaint. With his arms crossed, he had indicated that UEFA's anti-racism protocol was being followed. UEFA officials are investigating the incident. A decision on possible disciplinary measures will then be taken.

Mbappé calls for harsh punishment

"Now they have a serious case and I hope they do something," said Mbappé. "We can't accept that a player who plays in Europe's most important competition behaves like this. This guy no longer deserves to play in the Champions League. But we'll see what happens." Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold described the alleged insults as a "disgrace to football". Vinicius Junior was repeatedly subjected to racist insults during his career.

According to Mourinho, the 25-year-old has also played his part in the fact that he, of all people, is so often the focus of hostility. "I told him: 'If you score a goal like that, just celebrate and go back'," said the former Real coach. The Portuguese defended Benfica against the suspicion of racism and said that he reminded Vinicius Junior of the legendary goalscorer Eusebio: "The greatest man in the history of this club was black."