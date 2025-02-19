Emma Raducanu is disturbed by an intrusive spectator in Dubai Keystone

A spectator scandal overshadows British player Emma Raducanu's match in Dubai. The 2021 US Open winner bursts into tears because of a man with a behavioral problem. The man is banned.

Raducanu interrupted her second-round match against the Czech Karolina Muchova at 0:2 in the first set. The 22-year-old cried, spoke to the umpire and was comforted by Muchova and the referee. The exact circumstances are not yet known. The man was banned from the stands. He will be banned from all WTA events until it is clear whether there was a threat, the professional organization WTA announced.

Raducanu, who has already had to deal with a stalker in the past, continued the match and lost 6:7 (6:8), 4:6. In its statement, the WTA wrote that the spectator had already shown "fixated behavior" towards Raducanu in a public area on Monday. The same man had also been identified and excluded from Tuesday's match. The safety of the players has the highest priority, the WTA wrote. Raducanu is receiving the necessary support to ensure her well-being.

In 2022, a man was sentenced to community service without pay for stalking Raducanu and was also banned from contact for five years. There was initially no information about the identity of the man in Dubai.