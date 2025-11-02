  1. Residential Customers
Super League Rain leads to game being abandoned

SDA

2.11.2025 - 15:31

The persistent rain leads to the abandonment of the match between Lugano and St. Gallen
The persistent rain leads to the abandonment of the match between Lugano and St. Gallen
Keystone

The match between Lugano and St. Gallen was abandoned due to heavy rain. The persistent rainfall made the pitch at the Cornaredo unplayable.

Keystone-SDA

02.11.2025, 15:31

02.11.2025, 15:32

The second half was less than three minutes old when referee Mirel Turkes sent the teams back into the dressing room. The referee later tested whether the ball was still bouncing on the pitch and decided to suspend the game.

At the time of the abandonment, Lugano were leading 1-0 thanks to a goal by Kevin Behrens. The league will decide whether the match will be restarted from the 48th minute or whether it will be completely rescheduled.

