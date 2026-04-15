Pure disappointment for the Barça players Ronald Araujo, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal (from left to right) after their elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against league rivals Atlético Madrid Keystone

FC Barcelona fail to beat Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. While Raphinha curses the referee's performance, coach Hansi Flick avoids polemics and looks to the future.

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After the 2-0 defeat in the first leg, Hansi Flick sharply criticized the VAR because it had shown itself to be accommodating when Atlético's Marc Pubill handled a low kick from goalkeeper Juan Musso and referee Istvan Kovacs had previously converted a yellow card against Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi into a red card after viewing the video images, although many did not consider it to be a clear wrong decision.

In the second leg, two further close decisions went against Barcelona, including Eric Garcia being sent off for an emergency brake following VAR intervention. But while the striker Raphinha, who was ruled out with a thigh injury, fumed and spoke of a "stolen game", Flick held back with a further scolding of the referee to the journalists.

The 61-year-old preferred to focus on the positives: "Perhaps it would be good for you if I commented on that, but I won't. We played a fantastic game. We played a fantastic game. We were just unlucky. The next goal is to win the league and we're well on our way. We have to keep going and keep this mentality."

A follow-up goal instead of 3:0

Regardless of the unfortunate circumstances, the Champions League exit in Madrid could have been prevented. Barcelona had equalized the score from the first leg midway through the first half after goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, but Atlético scored the equalizer shortly afterwards through Ademola Lookman.

"We had the chance to go 3-0 up and then conceded that goal. We had plenty of chances but couldn't convert them," said Flick. Ronald Araujo missed the last chance to save the game in extra time with a header in stoppage time.

Ultimately, despite a good performance and many chances, the 2-1 win at Atlético Madrid in the second leg was not enough to secure a place in the semi-finals. "Of course we're disappointed. Winning the Champions League is a dream. We'll be better next season," promised Flick.

Plenty of potential

The foundations for a more successful next campaign are in place. The coach has a highly talented team at his disposal. It is not just the 18-year-old, already brilliant dribbling artist Lamine Yamal who has even more potential. With an average age of 24 years and 347 days, Barça fielded the youngest starting eleven in a Champions League knockout match on Tuesday evening.

What's more, Barcelona can still end the season on a high with the prospect of the league title after missing out on their second chance to win it. With seven games remaining, Flick's team is nine points ahead of Real Madrid in the league.

Last season, Flick won the league, cup and super cup treble with FC Barcelona. The Catalans last triumphed in the Champions League in 2015.