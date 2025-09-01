Antony goes back to Sevilla Keystone

The most important international transfers on the last day of the summer period.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Napoli sign Rasmus Höjlund

Italian champions Napoli are strengthening their squad with Danish striker Rasmus Höjlund. The 22-year-old is moving from Manchester United to southern Italy, initially on loan.

Antony also leaves Manchester United

The Brazilian Antony is moving from Manchester United to Betis Sevilla for 25 million euros. The 25-year-old already played alongside Ricardo Rodriguez on loan for the Andalusians last season.

Asensio from PSG to Fenerbahce

Spaniard Marco Asensio is leaving Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain for good after a season on loan at Aaston Villa. The 29-year-old midfielder has signed a three-year contract with the Turkish club.

Xhaka replacement for Leverkusen

Leverkusen have acquired the Argentine Ezequiel Fernandez for 30 million euros, who will take over the role of Granit Xhaka, who has moved to Sunderland. The 23-year-old midfielder was previously under contract with Saudi club Al-Qadsiah.

Boniface to Bremen

Werder Bremen have signed Nigerian attacker Victor Bonifac from Leverkusen. The 24-year-old joins on a one-year loan.