Spain Real lose again without injured Mbappé

SDA

2.3.2026 - 23:13

Getafe's Martin Satriano scores the only goal of the game in Madrid
Getafe's Martin Satriano scores the only goal of the game in Madrid
Keystone

Real Madrid concede their second defeat in a row in La Liga. After losing 2-1 at Osasuna, the Whites lost 1-0 at home to Getafe.

Keystone-SDA

02.03.2026, 23:13

02.03.2026, 23:42

Martin Satriano scored the only goal of the game in the 39th minute with a magnificent shot. The goal from the team in eleventh place in the table came out of nowhere. The Madrilenians had 77 percent possession. In the 13th minute, Vinicius Junior missed a great chance to make it 1-0 for the home team, but was denied by Getafe's strong goalkeeper David Soria. Even after the break, coach Alvaro Arbeloa's team were unable to find a recipe against the defensively stable visitors.

The defeat leaves them four points behind leaders FC Barcelona, who beat Villarreal 4-1 on Saturday.

Mbappé was noticeably absent

As in the Champions League, Real were without Kylian Mbappé. The top striker is suffering from a left knee injury and was examined by French specialists in Paris. They diagnosed a sprain. Conservative treatment will continue. It has not been announced how long Mbappé will be out for, only that he will be given enough time to recover. The 27-year-old is the clear top scorer in the Spanish league with 23 goals and was noticeably absent against Getafe.

