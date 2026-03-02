Getafe's Martin Satriano scores the only goal of the game in Madrid Keystone

Real Madrid concede their second defeat in a row in La Liga. After losing 2-1 at Osasuna, the Whites lost 1-0 at home to Getafe.

Martin Satriano scored the only goal of the game in the 39th minute with a magnificent shot. The goal from the team in eleventh place in the table came out of nowhere. The Madrilenians had 77 percent possession. In the 13th minute, Vinicius Junior missed a great chance to make it 1-0 for the home team, but was denied by Getafe's strong goalkeeper David Soria. Even after the break, coach Alvaro Arbeloa's team were unable to find a recipe against the defensively stable visitors.

The defeat leaves them four points behind leaders FC Barcelona, who beat Villarreal 4-1 on Saturday.

Mbappé was noticeably absent

As in the Champions League, Real were without Kylian Mbappé. The top striker is suffering from a left knee injury and was examined by French specialists in Paris. They diagnosed a sprain. Conservative treatment will continue. It has not been announced how long Mbappé will be out for, only that he will be given enough time to recover. The 27-year-old is the clear top scorer in the Spanish league with 23 goals and was noticeably absent against Getafe.