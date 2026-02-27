A prayer for whom? For Real Madrid's Vincius or Manchester City, the last 16 of the Champions League will be the end of the line Keystone

Manchester City versus Real Madrid is the outstanding affair in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Manchester City's two options for the round of 16 could hardly have been more different. The record winners Real Madrid or the Norwegian surprise team Bodö/Glimt could have been drawn for the English star ensemble - and it was Real Madrid. Bodö/Glimt, who defeated ManCity in the group stage and knocked Serie A leaders Inter Milan out of the competition in the round of 16, will face Sporting Lisbon instead.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will also have their work cut out with Chelsea. All four are also in the top half of the table. The road to the final will therefore be tough for each of these teams. The winner of the Manchester City - Real Madrid clash will face Bayern Munich or Atalanta Bergamo in the quarter-finals. Paris Saint-Germain's next opponents would be Liverpool or Galatasaray Istanbul.

The bottom half of the table appears to be less strong. Arsenal, the best team in the group stage, will face Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16. Newcastle United, featuring former Swiss international Fabian Schär, will face Barcelona.

The first legs will take place on March 10 and 11, with the second legs the following week.