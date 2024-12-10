Real Madrid breathe a sigh of relief, Leverkusen win top match - Gallery Mohamed Salah scores the winner for Liverpool Image: Keystone Jude Bellingham contributed a goal to Real Madrid's 3-2 win Image: Keystone Young Parisian Désiré Doué is delighted with the 3-0 win in Salzburg Image: Keystone Thomas Müller scored shortly before the break to make it 2-1 for FC Bayern Image: Keystone Nordi Mukiele (left) scored the winner for Leverkusen Image: Keystone RB Leipzig lost for the sixth time in this league phase Image: Keystone Real Madrid breathe a sigh of relief, Leverkusen win top match - Gallery Mohamed Salah scores the winner for Liverpool Image: Keystone Jude Bellingham contributed a goal to Real Madrid's 3-2 win Image: Keystone Young Parisian Désiré Doué is delighted with the 3-0 win in Salzburg Image: Keystone Thomas Müller scored shortly before the break to make it 2-1 for FC Bayern Image: Keystone Nordi Mukiele (left) scored the winner for Leverkusen Image: Keystone RB Leipzig lost for the sixth time in this league phase Image: Keystone

Real Madrid secure a much-needed victory in the 6th round of the Champions League. The defending champions won 3:2 at Atalanta Bergamo, while Leverkusen, PSG and Bayern were also victorious.

SDA

A double strike in the opening quarter of an hour of the second half gave Real Madrid victory at the Italian Serie A leaders. Vinicius Junior (56') and Jude Bellingham (59') surprised Atalanta Bergamo, who had made it 1-1 shortly before the break with a penalty converted by Charles De Ketelaere and later reduced the deficit to 2-3 through Ademola Lookman.

The Spaniards thus pulled their heads out of the noose on difficult terrain at Bergamo, who had recently won nine in a row. The much-criticized Kylian Mbappé also played his part. He scored his 50th Champions League goal to make it 1-0 before having to be substituted in the first half with an ailment.

Sommer defeated for the first time

Paris Saint-Germain, the second heavyweight under pressure, returned to the race for the knockout rounds after two consecutive defeats. The Portuguese Gonçalo Ramos and Nuno Mendes as well as the young Désiré Doué scored in the 3:0 victory in Salzburg. FC Bayern Munich, who are back on track, came from 1-0 down early on to win 5-1 against Shakhtar Donetsk in Gelsenkirchen. Konrad Laimer and Thomas Müller scored before the break, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise twice afterwards.

In the top-of-the-table clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan, the Germans scored in the 90th minute to win 1-0. Nordi Mukiele was the first player to beat Yann Sommer in the Inter goal in this phase of the league. The victory for the Bundesliga side led by Granit Xhaka was well deserved. The crossbar saved the beaten Sommer in the Italian champions' goal in the first few minutes of the game.

Liverpool remain unblemished

Liverpool FC are the only team yet to concede a point. The Premier League leaders won their sixth match in Girona 1-0, with a penalty converted by Mohamed Salah after just over an hour making the difference in Catalonia. The in-form Egyptian has 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 games this season.

While Liverpool have already booked their place in the next round, Leipzig are the first team with no chance of progressing. Coach Marco Rose's team suffered their sixth defeat at home to Aston Villa, losing 3-2.

SDA