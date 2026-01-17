High-five between top scorer Kylian Mbappé and coach Alvaro Arbeloa Keystone

A few days after the Cup defeat to second division side Albacete, Real Madrid recorded their first win under new coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The Madrilenians beat Levante 2:0 in the 20th round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The successor to the sacked Xabi Alonso benefited from the fact that the recently injured Kylian Mbappé was able to play again in the home win. The league's top scorer provoked a penalty on the hour mark, which he converted to score his 19th goal of the season. Defender Raul Asensio scored the second goal seven minutes later with his head after a corner kick.