  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spain Real Madrid can breathe a sigh of relief

SDA

17.1.2026 - 16:10

High-five between top scorer Kylian Mbappé and coach Alvaro Arbeloa
High-five between top scorer Kylian Mbappé and coach Alvaro Arbeloa
Keystone

A few days after the Cup defeat to second division side Albacete, Real Madrid recorded their first win under new coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The Madrilenians beat Levante 2:0 in the 20th round.

Keystone-SDA

17.01.2026, 16:10

17.01.2026, 16:19

The successor to the sacked Xabi Alonso benefited from the fact that the recently injured Kylian Mbappé was able to play again in the home win. The league's top scorer provoked a penalty on the hour mark, which he converted to score his 19th goal of the season. Defender Raul Asensio scored the second goal seven minutes later with his head after a corner kick.

More from the department

Alpine skiing. Odermatt skis to fourth triumph with courage, technique and instinct

Alpine skiingOdermatt skis to fourth triumph with courage, technique and instinct

England. Manchester United win the city derby

EnglandManchester United win the city derby

Alpine skiing. Odermatt ahead of his fourth attempt at the Lauberhorn downhill

Alpine skiingOdermatt ahead of his fourth attempt at the Lauberhorn downhill