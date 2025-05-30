  1. Residential Customers
It's now official Real Madrid sign Trent Alexander-Arnold

SDA

30.5.2025 - 12:42

After 20 years in the Liverpool FC kit, Trent Alexander-Arnold will now play for Real Madrid
Keystone

Real Madrid have secured the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold. After 20 years with Liverpool FC, the English international is moving to the Spanish record champions.

Keystone-SDA

30.05.2025, 12:51

Alexander-Arnold has signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid, as the club announced on Friday. The 26-year-old, who is considered one of the very best defenders in the world due to his speed and technique, has only played for Liverpool FC so far in his career. He has won nine trophies with the Reds, including the Champions League in 2019 and recently the English championship for the second time since 2020.

Alexander-Arnold will already be competing with Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, which will take place in the USA from June 14.

