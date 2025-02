Brazilian Endrick scored Real Madrid's winner in the Cup semi-final first leg Keystone

Real Madrid have put themselves in a good position in the battle for a place in the Spanish Cup final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The record champions celebrated a 1-0 away win in the semi-final first leg against Real Sociedad on Wednesday thanks to a goal from Endrick (19th). The second leg at the Estadio Bernabeu will take place on April 1.

The final opponent will be determined in a clash between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. The first leg in Catalonia ended in a spectacular 4-4 draw on Tuesday.