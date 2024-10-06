Dani Carvajal will miss Real Madrid for a long time Keystone

Captain Dani Carvajal will not be available to Real Madrid for a long time.

SDA

The defender, who won the European Championship with Spain in the summer, suffered a serious injury to his right knee in the championship match against Villarreal (2-0) on Saturday.

According to a statement from the club, the 32-year-old Carvajal has torn his anterior cruciate ligament, torn his lateral collateral ligament and ruptured his popliteus tendon. The unlucky player will undergo surgery in the next few days.

SDA