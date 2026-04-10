Superstar Kylian Mbappé claims a penalty for Real Madrid Keystone

Real Madrid suffered another setback in the domestic championship five days before the important Champions League quarter-final second leg at Bayern Munich (1:2 in the first leg).

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Girona.

This is the second time in a row that Real have dropped points in the championship race in Spain. FC Barcelona could extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points with seven rounds to go if they win at home to Espanyol in the city derby on Saturday. That would probably be a preliminary decision.

Real were superior against Girona, but without shining. Fede Valverde gave the Madrilenians the lead in the 52nd minute, but Thomas Lemar equalized ten minutes later. Superstar Kylian Mbappé missed a promising chance to win the game shortly before the end (86'). Shortly afterwards, the Frenchman was denied a penalty.