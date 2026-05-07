At the center of a fierce feud in the Real Madrid dressing room: Federico Valverde Keystone

Shortly before the Clasico, there's a row at Real Madrid: after a dressing room brawl with Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde reportedly ends up in hospital with a head injury.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The feud between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni of Real Madrid has reportedly escalated. After a scuffle between the Frenchman and the Uruguayan in the Royal Madrid dressing room, Valverde had to be treated in hospital with a laceration to the head, according to Spanish sports media such as "Marca" and "AS", and nerves are currently frayed at the record champions due to their sporting failures.

The club later confirmed that disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against both players. According to "AS", the players could be suspended ahead of the Clasico against first-placed FC Barcelona on Sunday. Valverde is out for the game anyway. Real announced that the player had suffered a head injury and would have to rest for ten to 14 days.

Internally, several of the team's players described the incident as "the most serious ever at Valdebebas", wrote "Marca". Valverde had refused to shake Tchouaméni's hand in the morning. This led to a very hostile training session, which culminated in a heated argument in the dressing room.

In the ensuing altercation between the two, the Uruguayan suffered a laceration on the edge of a table, unintentionally and not caused by a blow from Tchouaméni. The two had already clashed in training on Wednesday.