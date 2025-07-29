  1. Residential Customers
England Reception for the European champions at Buckingham Palace

SDA

29.7.2025 - 17:31

England's European champions celebrate with fans outside Buckingham Palace
Keystone

England's female footballers celebrate their successful title defense at the European Championships at a parade in London with their fans.

Keystone-SDA

29.07.2025, 17:31

29.07.2025, 17:37

Coach Sarina Wiegman's team took two open-top buses along The Mall, which was lined with thousands of fans and onlookers wearing England shirts and carrying flags. A marching band played the popular football song "Three Lions (Football's Coming Home)".

At the end of the parade, the European champions were welcomed on a stage directly in front of Buckingham Palace, where they presented the European Championship trophy to the fans to huge cheers. Singer Heather Smalls from the band M People sang the song "Proud" and the players sang along and danced to it. During the tournament in Switzerland, the team had regularly listened to the song in the dressing room before matches. Coach Wiegman danced exuberantly with musician Burna Boy, who also performed at the celebration.

England had beaten Spain 3:1 on penalties in the final in Basel on Sunday. The Lionesses thus defended the title they had already won in 2022. Team captain Leah Williamson fought back tears and promised the enthusiastic fans in front of the palace: "Our story is not over yet."

