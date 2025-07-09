  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Formula 1 Red Bull parts ways with Team Principal Horner

SDA

9.7.2025 - 11:53

Team Principal Christian Horner is replaced at Red Bull
Team Principal Christian Horner is replaced at Red Bull
Keystone

An era is coming to an end at the Red Bull Formula 1 racing team. British boss Christian Horner is losing his job at the team of world champion Max Verstappen.

Keystone-SDA

09.07.2025, 11:53

09.07.2025, 13:09

The 51-year-old will be replaced by 48-year-old Frenchman Laurent Mekies, as announced by sister team Racing Bulls. Mekies was previously team principal there.

Horner has not been uncontroversial at Red Bull since last year following an affair involving alleged inappropriate treatment of a female employee. The sporting crisis of recent months has increased the pressure on Horner, who has led the team for the past 20 years.

Even in the previous season, the next title win with serial world champion Verstappen was only achieved with difficulty. This year, the Dutchman was only able to win two of the twelve races of the season, with McLaren's rivals being superior most of the time. This also led to speculation about Verstappen's premature departure.

During Horner's era, the racing team won eight drivers' world championship titles (four Sebastian Vettel, four Max Verstappen) and six constructors' titles. "We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, his experience, his expertise and his innovative thinking, he has made a significant contribution to establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1," said Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

More from the department

Club World Cup. Chelsea ensure an all-European final

Club World CupChelsea ensure an all-European final

Wrestling. Swiss wrestler Kilian von Weissenfluh retires

WrestlingSwiss wrestler Kilian von Weissenfluh retires

Group C. Germany on course after initial difficulties

Group CGermany on course after initial difficulties