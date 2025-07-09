Team Principal Christian Horner is replaced at Red Bull Keystone

An era is coming to an end at the Red Bull Formula 1 racing team. British boss Christian Horner is losing his job at the team of world champion Max Verstappen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 51-year-old will be replaced by 48-year-old Frenchman Laurent Mekies, as announced by sister team Racing Bulls. Mekies was previously team principal there.

Horner has not been uncontroversial at Red Bull since last year following an affair involving alleged inappropriate treatment of a female employee. The sporting crisis of recent months has increased the pressure on Horner, who has led the team for the past 20 years.

Even in the previous season, the next title win with serial world champion Verstappen was only achieved with difficulty. This year, the Dutchman was only able to win two of the twelve races of the season, with McLaren's rivals being superior most of the time. This also led to speculation about Verstappen's premature departure.

During Horner's era, the racing team won eight drivers' world championship titles (four Sebastian Vettel, four Max Verstappen) and six constructors' titles. "We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, his experience, his expertise and his innovative thinking, he has made a significant contribution to establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1," said Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.