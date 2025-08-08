Antonio Marchesano can celebrate his second win of the season with Yverdon Keystone

In the Challenge League, the relegated team won the duel with the promoted team: Yverdon won 3-0 away against Rapperswil-Jona.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dejan Sorgic put the visitors from the Vaud region ahead in the first half. Rapperswil-Jona held out until shortly before the end, but then Patrick Weber and Antonio Marchesano made the difference with goals in the 80th and 83rd minutes. It was Yverdon's second win in a row after their unsuccessful start.

Wil recorded their first win of the season, beating Etoile Carouge 1-0 at home thanks to a goal from Luan Abazi.

Telegrams and table

Wil - Etoile Carouge 1:0 (0:0). - 1052 spectators. - SR Grundbacher. - Goal: 76. Abazi 1:0.

Rapperswil - Yverdon 0:3 (0:1). - Ref Jaussi. - Goals: 37. Sorgic 0:1. 80. Weber 0:2. 83. Marchesano 0:3.

Ranking: 1. Yverdon 3/6 (7:4). 2. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2/4 (6:2). 3. Vaduz 2/4 (3-2). 4. Stade Nyonnais 2/4 (2:1). 5. Wil 3/4 (3:4). 6. Aarau 1/3 (3:1). 7. Rapperswil-Jona 3/3 (1:4). 8. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 2/1 (3:4). 9. Etoile Carouge 3/1 (1-3). 10. Bellinzona 1/0 (1:5).