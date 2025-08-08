  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League Relegated team defeats promoted team

SDA

8.8.2025 - 22:18

Antonio Marchesano can celebrate his second win of the season with Yverdon
Antonio Marchesano can celebrate his second win of the season with Yverdon
Keystone

In the Challenge League, the relegated team won the duel with the promoted team: Yverdon won 3-0 away against Rapperswil-Jona.

Keystone-SDA

08.08.2025, 22:18

08.08.2025, 22:26

Dejan Sorgic put the visitors from the Vaud region ahead in the first half. Rapperswil-Jona held out until shortly before the end, but then Patrick Weber and Antonio Marchesano made the difference with goals in the 80th and 83rd minutes. It was Yverdon's second win in a row after their unsuccessful start.

Wil recorded their first win of the season, beating Etoile Carouge 1-0 at home thanks to a goal from Luan Abazi.

Telegrams and table

Wil - Etoile Carouge 1:0 (0:0). - 1052 spectators. - SR Grundbacher. - Goal: 76. Abazi 1:0.

Rapperswil - Yverdon 0:3 (0:1). - Ref Jaussi. - Goals: 37. Sorgic 0:1. 80. Weber 0:2. 83. Marchesano 0:3.

Ranking: 1. Yverdon 3/6 (7:4). 2. Neuchâtel Xamax FCS 2/4 (6:2). 3. Vaduz 2/4 (3-2). 4. Stade Nyonnais 2/4 (2:1). 5. Wil 3/4 (3:4). 6. Aarau 1/3 (3:1). 7. Rapperswil-Jona 3/3 (1:4). 8. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy 2/1 (3:4). 9. Etoile Carouge 3/1 (1-3). 10. Bellinzona 1/0 (1:5).

More from the department

Super League. French striker for Servette

Super LeagueFrench striker for Servette

Conference League. The pressure on Croci-Torti is growing

Conference LeagueThe pressure on Croci-Torti is growing

Soccer. Inter goalie Sommer nominated for Ballon d'Or

SoccerInter goalie Sommer nominated for Ballon d'Or