Renato Steffen scores a rare header to make it 1-0 Keystone

FC Lugano return to winning ways after four 1-1 draws in a row. The Ticino side won 2-1 at home against Lausanne-Sport.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Renato Steffen put the Luganesi on course in the 36th minute. The 34-year-old, who is not known for his headers, benefited from a cross from Anto Grgic and plenty of space in the opposition penalty area to score with his head to make it 1-0 for once. The 41-time Swiss international was involved in Daniel Dos Santos' 2:0 after an hour with the preparatory work.

While Lugano moved to within one point of second-placed FC St. Gallen thanks to the three points, Lausanne-Sport remain six points adrift of the top six. The Lausanne team woke up too late. It was not until the 80th minute that Florent Mollet heralded the visitors' best phase with his volley to make it 1-2. However, the Vaud team, who were still in contention in the Conference League on Thursday, were unable to equalize despite their powerplay.

Telegram:

Lugano - Lausanne-Sport 2:1 (1:0)

3062 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 36. Steffen (Grgic) 1:0. 61. Daniel Dos Santos (Steffen) 2:0. 80. Mollet (Janneh) 2:1.

Lugano: Saipi; Papadopoulos, Kelvin, Mai (71. Carbone); Zanotti (81. Brault-Guillard), Grgic, Bislimi, Cimignani (86. Alioski); Daniel Dos Santos (71. Mahmoud); Steffen (81. Bottani), Koutsias.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Bergvall (64. Koné), Mouanga, Sow, Poaty; Roche (46. Custodio); Soppy, Lekoueiry (64. Kana Biyik), Mollet; Traore (64. Janneh), Diakite (79. Ajdini).

Remarks: Cautions: 49th May, 62nd Daniel Dos Santos, 87th Alioski, 87th Soppy, 92nd Grgic.