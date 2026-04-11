Renato Steffen from FC Lugano celebrates his winning goal in Zurich Keystone

FC Zurich also loses its third game of the season against Lugano 0:1. Only against Lugano have the Zurich team failed to score this season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Over 12,000 spectators at the Letzigrund watched a game that rarely got going. The most spectacular moments took place after an hour and proved to be decisive for the match. First, FCZ created a chance. Then Lugano switched gears quickly. A long clearance from goalkeeper Amir Saipi was headed into the path of Renato Steffen by Giorgos Koutsias. The latter scored in cold blood solo against Zurich keeper Silas Huber.

Both teams can sit back a little before the start of the final five rounds of the championship. Next week, the Cup semi-finals and the supplementary match between Thun and Basel are on the agenda. Only then will Lugano continue in the Champions Group in Thun and Zurich in the Relegation Group in Lausanne. Lugano remain in a good starting position in the race for the European Cup places in third place. Zurich is just seven points off the barrage place.