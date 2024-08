Swiss international Ricardo Rodriguez finds a new employer with Betis Sevilla Keystone

Ricardo Rodriguez is continuing his career in Spain.

SDA

The 31-year-old Swiss international defender, who recently failed to secure a new contract with Torino in the Italian Serie A, has signed a two-year contract with Spanish La Liga club Betis Sevilla.

After spells in Germany and Italy, the 120-time international, who trained at FC Zurich, will now be playing in a third major European league and in his father's home country.

