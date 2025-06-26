Riola Xhemaili doesn't want to hear any criticism Keystone

Riola Xhemaili promotes her own cause in the convincing 4:1 win against the Czech Republic. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough for a regular place in the opening game against Norway.

A murmur goes through the stands of the Schützenwiese stadium, the 7778 spectators in Winterthur rise to their feet. It's not the goal that gets them off their seats, but rather the assist. She pulls the ball back with her sole and then plays a perfect pinpoint pass with her heel to Géraldine Reuteler. Great football in front of an almost sold-out crowd. And this at the dress rehearsal.

Riola Xhemaili really could have picked a worse time to make a big impression. 18 minutes before the magic assist, she had already given the Swiss the lead for the first time. It was the 22-year-old attacker's sixth goal in her 31st international match.

No déjà vu

With a goal and an assist, Xhemaili is the winner of the evening. Of course, Reuteler also scored two goals. However, the flexible Nidwalden player enjoys a different standing with national team coach Pia Sundhage, as she is likely to be a fixture in attack. Xhemaili, on the other hand, was left behind by the Swede for a long time - despite a strong season in Eindhoven.

It was a case of déjà vu for Xhemaili. Even before the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand, she was left out of the squad by then national team coach Inka Grings. After she reinstated the player from Solothurn to the national team, Sundhage said of Xhemaili: "I expect her to score goals, goals, goals."

However, there were only brief appearances - if any at all. Against France, Xhemaili languished on the bench for 90 minutes, against Norway she only came on from the 66th minute. Now Sundhage put her trust in her precious technician. And she repaid it.

"I just wanted to have fun"

"Scoring goals is a very good argument," said Sundhage after the game, when asked about Xhemaili's performance. "She's already shown us in training and especially today with the second goal: she's technically very gifted. The closer she is to goal, the better she is - especially in the penalty area."

"Being back in the starting line-up after almost a year has done me good," said the player herself. "I just wanted to enjoy it, have fun and help the team." It is quite possible that she will be able to do the same on Wednesday in the opening match against Norway. She has at least collected arguments for a starting eleven nomination.