Riola Xhemaili (right) is back in the national team Keystone

Riola Xhemaili is back in the Swiss national team for the first time since December. The midfielder is expected to provide offensive impetus in Pia Sundhage's team, which has been lethargic of late.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Riola Xhemaili sits in front of the media representatives and answers questions. Nothing out of the ordinary for a player with her qualities. And yet it feels different than usual on this Tuesday, the answers from her mouth are like a release.

Almost six months have passed since Riola Xhemaili made her 29th and last appearance for the Swiss national team. In the 1-0 defeat against England in Sheffield, the midfielder made a brief appearance from the 87th minute onwards. It was to be the 22-year-old from Solothurn's last minutes in an international shirt for a long time.

Strong statistics in Eindhoven

Xhemaili was absent from the February and April clashes - despite strong performances for her club. The international flourished in Eindhoven. She narrowly missed out on the league title and cup win as a regular player with PSV. In the League Cup, Eindhoven still secured a title against double winners Twente Enschede - also thanks to Xhemaili, who scored 14 goals and contributed six assists in 26 games across all competitions.

"It was a fantastic season for me. I played every game from the start, which was important to boost my confidence." Prior to that, her career had stalled and the once greatest talent in Swiss women's football had become a problem child. This had a lot to do with the coaches' lack of confidence in their player.

Under Nils Nielsen, Xhemaili made her debut for the Swiss national team in 2020 at the age of just 17. The Dane backed the technically adept midfielder, who repaid his faith with five goals in the World Cup qualifiers. Under Nielsen's successor Inka Grings, she never got to develop. The German surprisingly dropped Xhemaili ahead of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, stating that she needed to "invest more".

A question of trust

Xhemaili also had a difficult time under Sundhage. "Of course, it was disappointing that I missed the last two draws. You wait and wait and wait for the call-up," she says. "Pia told me what I should work on, I did that and now I'm here." The player does not get specific in her comments. It was about heading the ball, finishing goals "and other things" that she already does well but could still improve.

"I proved again this year that I'm a good footballer when I feel confidence," says Xhemaili, adding with a wink: "I had a nose for it in Holland, maybe the air is different there."

The question remains as to whether a change of air makes sense in view of the player's development last season. The loan contract between Wolfsburg, where the Swiss still has a contract valid until 2027, and Eindhoven ends in the summer. "The technical style of play in the Dutch league certainly suits me. In the Bundesliga, the focus is more on physicality. Let's see what happens. For now I'm here, the focus is on the national team."

In the upcoming Nations League matches in France (on Friday in Nancy) and against Norway (on Tuesday in Sion), Switzerland's survival in League A is at stake. Xhemaili would be only too happy to spoon up what the other players have got themselves into.