Robbie Keane now gives instructions from the sidelines in Hungary Keystone

Ireland's living football legend Robbie Keane has been appointed coach of Hungarian record champions Ferencvaros Budapest.

The 146-time international and 44-year-old former Tottenham and Liverpool striker takes over from Dutchman Pascal Jansen. Ferencvaros are currently in second place, one point behind FC Puskas Akademia. Keane has only worked as head coach for Maccabi Tel Aviv last season.