Ricardo Rodriguez could be doomed by the change of system in the Swiss national team Keystone

Silvan Widmer and Ricardo Rodriguez were always set in the World Cup qualifiers, but in the last two tests they were only substitutes. Coach Murat Yakin on the roles of the two full-backs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Widmer on the right, Rodriguez on the left side of defense: this was the picture that characterized the Swiss national team's World Cup qualifying campaign. Now, for the second time in a row, the two experienced defensive players were on the bench, at least at the start.

The reason for this is the switch from a back four to a back three. While Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi form the center, Yakin has recently opted for more attack-minded players on the flanks.

This development is a real eye-opener. Rodriguez in particular, who started every game at three World Cups and three European Championships and was only substituted once, could suddenly take on a smaller role at the upcoming tournament.

Asked about this situation after the game, Yakin put it into perspective: "We know exactly what we have in Ricci. Today it was important for me to see other options." It is quite possible that both Rodriguez and Widmer will start again in the next test match against Australia on June 6.

At the same time, the national team coach emphasized that he sees several players as candidates for the starting line-up. He could make adjustments depending on the opponent and current form. When asked whether he currently has the broadest squad at his disposal since taking office in 2021, the 51-year-old replied: "You can see it that way."

In any case, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye have made a case for further appearances with their performances against Jordan. Aebischer, normally at home in central midfield, set up Ndoye's 2-0 with a precise pass. He moved from the wing into the center - just as Yakin demands of him. "He creates space for his teammates with his running," explained the national team coach. This flexibility is a great advantage, especially against deep-lying opponents.

The 3-4-3 was already Yakin's preferred system at the last European Championship. During the unsuccessful Nations League, however, Yakin switched again. Now he is in the fortunate position of having both options at his disposal, according to the national coach. If Switzerland continue to play predominantly with a back three at the World Cup, Rodriguez and Widmer could be among the big losers of this tactical adjustment.