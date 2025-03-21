Ricardo Rodriguez moves up to 2nd place in the ranking of Swiss record players Keystone

Ricardo Rodriguez's appearance in the test match against Northern Ireland brings his international tally to 126. As a result, the Zurich native has moved ahead of Xherdan Shaqiri in the ranking of Swiss record players.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Shaqiri, who retired after the European Championship in Germany, is now in third place, while Granit Xhaka, who is absent from the current squad, remains at the top with 135 caps.

Like his 126th game, Rodriguez also made his international debut in Great Britain: In October 2011, he was substituted for Shaqiri in the 62nd minute of the 2-0 defeat against Wales in Cardiff. Ottmar Hitzfeld was the national team coach.

The 32-year-old defender quickly developed into a permanent fixture in the national team and took part in all the major tournaments. He played in every game at three World Cups and three European Championships - and not only that: in 26 World Cup and European Championship games, he only failed to play the full distance once.

So far in his national team career, Rodriguez has scored nine goals and only received six yellow cards.