Roger Federer enjoys his time as a "tennis pensioner" Keystone

In an interview published by the Tamedia newspapers, Roger Federer looks back on decisive moments in his career and provides insights into his "new" life.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It has been official for a few days that Roger Federer will be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame. The 20-time Grand Slam winner chose a special place for the video broadcast of the announcement by the Hall of Fame officials. He watched it in the circle of juniors at the Swiss Tennis base in Biel.

The request to look back on his time as a youngster came up in conversation. What surprised him most on his journey from teenager to Hall of Fame member was that it was "easier than I thought," says Federer. "I never thought I would get into the tennis hall of fame or win Wimbledon and so on. I just hoped that I would make it onto the professional tour. I hoped that when I stopped school at 16, it wouldn't turn out to be a mistake."

"Wouldn't do anything differently"

Federer would go down the same path again. He "wouldn't do anything differently. I would want to experience everything again, with all the highs and lows. All these experiences have made me the person I am."

The maestro also remembers the beginnings. "The hardest part for me was the transition from junior to professional..... That phase was difficult for me. When you travel a lot, lose often and are as emotionally charged as I was, you think: I didn't read the small print on the tennis contract. It's not just fun and games. This seriousness got to me. The years from 18 to 20, 21 were tough for me."

Paganini as an important reference person

When asked about the decisive things or people for the leap from talent to champion, Federer does not primarily talk about his coaches. He mentions Pierre Paganini, his fitness trainer of many years, first and foremost. "Pierre Paganini was enormously important to me. He was much more than a fitness coach for me, he was my mentor..... One thing is clear: without him, my career would have turned out differently. He showed me how and how often I needed to train. And he supported me in everything."

Another topic was coach Peter Carter, who died in a car accident when Federer was 20 years old. "I don't know how much his death has changed my perspective. I just think it's an extreme shame that he didn't get to experience so much of this incredible career....." Of course, the question about the role of his parents is a must. "I can learn a lot from my parents. They didn't interfere when it wasn't necessary. They always called me, my coach at Swiss Tennis and Pierre and asked: 'How's it going? And when everyone said it was okay, they stayed out of it....."

"General manager" of son Leo

Federer also talks about his role as a father - and his role for his son Leo, who is already taking part in tennis tournaments. "I'm now trying to build a framework for my son Leo for tennis. He's eleven now." However, dad doesn't see himself as a coach. "If he needs me, I'm there. I'm happy to help, even with other children. But someone else should do the coaching. I see myself more as a 'general manager' with Leo. I didn't push him for a long time. But for about a year now, since I've noticed that he wants to play more and more, I've been trying to make it possible for him....."

Federer himself is playing more tennis again than he did immediately after the end of his career three years ago. "I did a lot of rehab after retiring. It wasn't the case that I did a lot of sport and then suddenly stopped completely. I continued to train. But I stopped playing tennis to protect my knee. I did Pilates and tried golf....." He can now be seen on the tennis court more often again. "My knee feels better. I'm playing a lot more tennis again. In the summer I played with Ivo Heuberger from time to time....."

Federer is also asked whether he can imagine being more active in professional tennis again - in whatever form. "Not at the moment. I'm concentrating on our children..... No matter who would ask me now, I would turn them down. I don't have the time. I think everyone knows that too. That's why nobody asks. (laughs) But never say never."

Parallels with Odermatt

Marco Odermatt is also an issue. "I see parallels with me. The way I see him as an outsider, he's someone who seeks out pressure, can handle it and wants to prove himself." Federer is impressed by the man from Nidwalden. "Regardless of whether it was a brutally tough race or he failed, which fortunately doesn't happen that often, he stands up and tells it like it is. He makes a very clear analysis. I enjoy listening to him. He is incredibly authentic."