Applause and a nice payday: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo can call himself the first football billionaire Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first footballer to achieve billionaire status. This is according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It estimates the fortune of the still active 40-year-old Portuguese at 1.4 billion US dollars. This puts Ronaldo in the illustrious company of sports greats such as basketball players Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James, golfer Tiger Woods and tennis player Roger Federer.

The most recent financial milestone on Ronaldo's path to the billionaires' club was his contract extension with his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last June, which is said to be worth the equivalent of 400 million dollars. According to Bloomberg, Ronaldo earned more than 550 million dollars in salaries between 2002 and 2023, in addition to lucrative advertising contracts with Nike, Armani and Castrol.