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Saudi Arabia Ronaldo gets ever closer to his 1000th goal

SDA

8.5.2026 - 09:01

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 100th goal in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 100th goal in Saudi Arabia
Keystone

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal in the Saudi Arabian league and is getting ever closer to the milestone of 1000 goals in his career.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 09:01

08.05.2026, 09:13

In his club Al-Nassr's 4-2 win over Al-Shabab, the 41-year-old Portuguese scored a quarter of an hour before the final whistle to make it 3-1. It was Ronaldo's 26th goal of the season in the league and the 971st goal of his professional career.

His team lead the table by five points from Al-Hilal, who have played one game less and will be Ronaldo's next opponents next Tuesday. The former world footballer has been active in Saudi Arabia since December 2022 and is still waiting for a major title win there.

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