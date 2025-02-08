After dancing in the penalty area, Alvyn Sanches sees his finish find the net to make it 2-0 Keystone

Lausanne-Sport are back to winning ways in the Super League after four games without a victory. Coach Ludovic Magnin's team won 4-1 against Yverdon, with Alvyn Sanches scoring three goals.

As the provider of the opening goal and scorer of the 2:0 and 4:1, Sanches was the undisputed match-winner in what was a rather one-sided game. He unintentionally set up Alban Ajdini for the 1-0 with a poorly struck shot. At 2:0, he left two defenders standing in the penalty area with a feint and scored as he fell. At 4:1, he was lucky that Yverdon's goalkeeper blocked his first attempt, but the ball found its way into the goal off his thigh.

With 14 assists (10 goals), the technically brilliant Swiss U21 international is now number two in the league behind Xherdan Shaqiri (18). It was mainly thanks to him that Lausanne convincingly returned to winning ways after two draws and two defeats. It was Yverdon's second clear defeat of the week. On Wednesday, they had suffered a 1:6 defeat at Young Boys.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Yverdon 4:1 (3:1)

5357 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goals: 27. Ajdini (Sanches) 1:0. 32. Sanches (Okou) 2:0. 36. Baradji (own goal) 3:0. 45. Ronaldo Tavares (Baradji) 3:1. 72. Sanches 4:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Giger (87. Senaya), Sow, Dussenne, Poaty; Sanches (82. Oviedo), Roche, Koindredi; Okou (82. De la Fuente), Ajdini (66. Sène), Balde (66. Diabaté).

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Gnakpa (79. Sauthier), Gunnarsson, Christian Marques, Le Pogam; Legowski (74. Aké), Nuñez, Baradji; Tasar (67. Komano), Ronaldo Tavares, Marchesano (79. Sylla).

Remarks: Cautions: 16. Baradji.