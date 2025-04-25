Assistant Sandro Wagner (left) is leaving the DFB and national coach Julian Nagelsmann in the summer. The 37-year-old wants to become head coach himself elsewhere Keystone

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to manage without his assistant Sandro Wagner from the summer. The 37-year-old assistant coach will leave the DFB after the Nations League Final Four (June 4-8).

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was announced by the German Football Association on Friday.

"I want to take the next step soon. It's no secret that it's my great wish to work as a head coach myself at some point," said the ambitious Wagner, explaining his decision to forego the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada as an assistant.

In recent months, Wagner had repeatedly been considered as a coaching candidate by Bundesliga clubs, including Borussia Dortmund with Swiss national goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.