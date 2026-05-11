Sandro Schärer has been a FIFA referee since 2015 sda

German referee Daniel Siebert will be on the pitch for the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal. Sandro Schärer will also be there as fourth official. .

DPA dpa

German referee Daniel Siebert will take charge of the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC. This was announced by UEFA. The 42-year-old has officiated in nine matches in the current Champions League season, including the quarter-final first leg between Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal and the semi-final second leg between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid. Siebert will now also blow the whistle for the final on Saturday, May 30, in Budapest (18:00 live on blue Sport). Siebert will be supported on the touchline by his assistants Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn.

The fourth official is the Swiss Sandro Schärer. Schärer had already been selected in the same role for the 2022 Conference League final between Feyenoord Rotterdam and AS Roma in Tirana. Bastian Dankert and Robert Schröder (both Germany) will act as video assistants.

Fedayi San in action as AVAR at the women's final

Fedayi San will act as Assistant Video Assistant Referee (AVAR) in the UEFA Women's Champions League final, in which FC Barcelona and OL Lyonnes will face each other on Saturday, May 23, at 18:00 at the Ullevaal in Oslo. For the 43-year-old World Cup VAR from Aargau, the final nomination at European elite club level is his second as AVAR after that in the 2024 European Super Cup final between Real Madrid and Atalanta Bergamo.