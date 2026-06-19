The “Singkontrolle” videos by influencer “Bireweich” are permitted. The Schaffhausen Cantonal Court acquitted him of charges of discrimination and incitement to hatred. (File photo) Keystone

The Schaffhausen Cantonal Court has acquitted influencer Mirco Casorelli of charges of discrimination and incitement to hatred. The prosecution accused him of making racist remarks against members of the national soccer team.

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The presiding judge announced the acquittal after a relatively brief hearing on Friday. The penalty order from December 2024, which the Schaffhausen public prosecutor’s office had imposed on Casorelli, is thus overturned. The prosecutor’s office had sentenced the Schaffhausen-based influencer to a suspended fine and a monetary penalty.

The basis for the penalty order was a series of “Singkontrolle” videos in which Casorelli made derogatory remarks about members of the national soccer team who did not sing along to the national anthem before a game. Casorelli, who goes by the name “Bireweich” on social media, argues that the videos are satire. The cantonal court’s ruling is not yet final.