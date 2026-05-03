Schalke coach Miron Muslic is celebrated by the players at the press conference Keystone

Schalke 04 with Swiss defender Adrian Gantenbein returns to the Bundesliga. The success sends the city of Gelsenkirchen into a state of emergency.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was a storm of emotions: FC Schalke 04's return to the Bundesliga triggered a big party on Saturday evening. Wearing sunglasses, promotion shirts and flip-flops, the players strolled into the VIP area after celebrating their promotion on the pitch following the 1:0 win against Fortuna Düsseldorf, and not just spilling beer in the process.

"I've already shed a few tears, it's a lifelong dream. It's going to be a great night," said midfielder Ron Schallenberg. Captain Kenan Karaman, who scored the goal to secure promotion, said in a tearful voice: "Schalke belong in the first division, that's where we're staying now."

Muslic contract until 2028

The cheers in the sold-out arena with 61,587 fans only got louder when the extension of coach Miron Muslic's contract until 2028, which had been agreed in the event of promotion, was officially announced on the video screen. The 43-year-old has played a key role in Schalke's upswing.

A heavyweight in the Bundesliga for many years, the heavily indebted club has battled against relegation to the third division in the past two seasons. "We really have two shit years behind us," said Karaman on Saturday. So the relief at promotion was all the greater.

"That makes my heart beat faster. We know how heavy the backpack was," said Muslic at the media conference, where his players gave him the obligatory beer shower while chanting "No more 2nd division...". "This man has managed to give Schalke an identity again. He should be celebrated," said defender Timo Becker.

Gantenbein celebrates after a difficult season

For Gantenbein, who moved to Schalke from Winterthur two years ago and has a contract until 2028, it was a season of ups and downs. At the beginning he was a regular, then a calf injury put him out of action twice for longer periods. In the last five games, the 25-year-old right-back was substituted for the final few minutes of each match. As a result, he was right in the middle of the celebrations that began at the final whistle.

There was also a party atmosphere outside the arena, where tens of thousands of fans celebrated. There were so many of them and it was so exuberant that traffic in Gelsenkirchen came to a standstill and the streetcars stopped running.