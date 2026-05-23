Barcelona could be celebrating their next title on Saturday Keystone

FC Barcelona versus Olympique Lyon: Two giants will face each other in the women's Champions League final in Oslo on Saturday from 18:00.

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The record winners from France, who have won a total of eight titles, will face the women of FC Barcelona. The Spaniards have only won three of their six appearances in the final - but unlike Lyon, they have always reached the final since 2021.

Schertenleib ahead of her second final

With them also Sydney Schertenleib. The 19-year-old Swiss international will be making her second final in the top flight. However, she will have to make do with short appearances this season too. "Of course I sometimes wish I could get more minutes in the big games," Schertenleib told SRF. But she knows her place in the team around world players Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas. "I'll be ready so that if I play, I can make my contribution and we can bring the trophy to Barcelona."

It would be Barcelona's fourth this season - they have already won the league, the cup and the Spanish Super Cup. But a look at the season so far shows just how evenly matched this weekend's game is likely to be. After the league phase, both teams have five wins and one draw.

Evenly matched game awaits

The finalists have also remained in commanding form in the knockout rounds, but Barcelona provided the bigger exclamation marks than Lyon with a 12-2 win over Real Madrid and a 5-3 victory over Bayern Munich. The French side won 4-1 against Wolfsburg and 4-3 against last year's winners Arsenal. "What sets us apart from many teams, apart from the players, is our focus," says Schertenleib. Even with a 4-0 lead at half-time, the team wants to score more goals.

Whether they can do that against Lyon remains to be seen on Saturday. The teams have met five times so far, with the French team winning four times. Barcelona have only won once - in the 2024 Champions League final.