Schertenleib's moment of brilliance opens the door to the knockout phase - Gallery Decisive moments of brilliance: Sydney Schertenleib repays the trust of national coach Pia Sundhage Image: Keystone Sydney Schertenleib in a ping-pong of praise with Johan Djourou Image: Keystone "That pass was simply incredible": Sydney Schertenleib impresses against Iceland with the decisive pass to Géraldine Reuteler Image: Keystone Speed and finesse: Sydney Schertenleib lets her Icelandic opponent run into space Image: Keystone If Sydney Schertenleib can hold on to balls in offense like she did against Iceland, the Zurich native is indispensable for the Swiss team Image: Keystone

Sydney Schertenleib is the biggest talent in the Swiss national team. Against Finland, the 18-year-old FC Barcelona striker wants to lead Switzerland into the European Championship quarter-finals for the first time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The microphones are not yet on. That's why it's impossible to say exactly what Johan Djourou whispered into Sydney Schertenleib's ear. But obviously something that makes the two of them roll around laughing before Djourou gives Schertenleib a hug.

It is the day after Switzerland's victory over Iceland, and the interaction between sports coordinator Djourou and striker Schertenleib at the Thun Culture and Congress Center not far from the Swiss team hotel shows that the mood in the Swiss camp after this hard-fought 2-0 win is splendid.

Djourou's hugs

The role of the former central defender was often discussed in the run-up to the European Championships. It never seemed entirely clear what tasks the 38-year-old would have to fulfill in the SFA delegation. There is no doubt that the Geneva native, who defended for Arsenal for several years and now also coaches the FC Lancy U15 women's team, has a wealth of footballing skills. But Djourou is also in demand for his soft skills: "He's always there when you need a hug," says Schertenleib. He gives the players positive energy and feedback both before and after training sessions. "Johan really is very good in many respects."

Schertenleib launches into a ping-pong of praise with these words. Because Djourou goes into raptures when he is asked about the qualities of the young Zurich player. He mentions her pass into the path of goalscorer Géraldine Reuteler before the 1:0 against Iceland. "That pass to Geri was simply incredible," says Djourou. "The influence Sydney can have on a game as an 18-year-old is extraordinary. She's going to have a great career."

And the father of three is clearly succeeding in passing on his fascination for the Swiss super talent. "Dad, dad," says Djourou with a smile on his face, recounting how his daughters have often asked him if he could bring them one of Schertenleib's jerseys.

Schertenleib's tenacity

The praised woman smiles a little sheepishly. It is by no means the first time that she and her promising footballing qualities have been talked about in this way. Since moving to FC Barcelona, she has undergone a development that hardly anyone would have believed her capable of. Especially since the critical voices clearly predominated when she swapped the Grasshoppers campus for the Catalans' world-famous La Masia. Schertenleib's courage and tenacity are now also paying off for the national team.

While she came on as a substitute for Riola Xhemaili after just over an hour against Norway because Pia Sundhage was not satisfied with her performance in training, the national team coach put her trust in her from the start in match 2. And Schertenleib paid her back. Admittedly, she achieved little in the first half in a game that was disjointed for a long time. However, it is a characteristic of great players to create decisive moments like the one before Reuteler's goal.

If Schertenleib can hold on to balls in attack and act as a ball distributor as she did against Iceland, the Zurich native will be indispensable to the Swiss team. The same goes for her speed and finesse. "I just try to give my best every day," says Schertenleib.

It will be no different on Thursday (9 p.m.) when the Swiss face Finland in their third group game in Geneva. Thanks to their superior goal difference, a draw will theoretically be enough for Switzerland to qualify for the knockout phase for the first time in their third European Championship appearance after 2017 and 2022. In the SFA camp, however, the tenor is clear: triumph over tactics and speculation.

Even for Schertenleib, hoping for a draw against the Scandinavians, who only needed a few minutes to secure a point against Norway after their 1-0 win over Iceland, is not an option. "No, of course we want to win," she says. Her gaze wanders around the room. "And I am very confident that we will succeed."