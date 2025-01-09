Sean Dyche has to leave his coaching job at Everton FC after two years Keystone

Everton have parted company with their coach Sean Dyche shortly before their Cup match on Thursday evening.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The English Premier League club announced Dyche's resignation just hours before the home game against third division side Peterborough United in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

It remains to be seen who will succeed the 53-year-old Englishman after two years. Until further notice, the U18 coach Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman, the captain of the first team, will act as interim solutions.

Everton have slipped to 16th place in the Championship after just one win from their last eleven games and are now just one point away from the relegation zone.