  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

England Sean Dyche released from Everton shortly before kick-off

SDA

9.1.2025 - 18:49

Sean Dyche has to leave his coaching job at Everton FC after two years
Sean Dyche has to leave his coaching job at Everton FC after two years
Keystone

Everton have parted company with their coach Sean Dyche shortly before their Cup match on Thursday evening.

Keystone-SDA

09.01.2025, 18:49

09.01.2025, 18:58

The English Premier League club announced Dyche's resignation just hours before the home game against third division side Peterborough United in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

It remains to be seen who will succeed the 53-year-old Englishman after two years. Until further notice, the U18 coach Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman, the captain of the first team, will act as interim solutions.

Everton have slipped to 16th place in the Championship after just one win from their last eleven games and are now just one point away from the relegation zone.

More from the department

Sailing. Sailor Justine Mettraux competes with the best until the end

SailingSailor Justine Mettraux competes with the best until the end

Super League. Defender Tobers also leaves GC

Super LeagueDefender Tobers also leaves GC

Alpine skiing. Loïc Meillard impresses once again

Alpine skiingLoïc Meillard impresses once again