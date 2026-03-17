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Soccer Senegal lose their Africa Cup title, Morocco new winners

SDA

17.3.2026 - 23:36

Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saves Brahim Diaz's penalty after a long interruption in the final of the Africa Cup
Senegal's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saves Brahim Diaz's penalty after a long interruption in the final of the Africa Cup
Keystone

A bang in African football: the appeal court of the African Football Confederation (CAF) declares Morocco the winners of the last Africa Cup.

Keystone-SDA

17.03.2026, 23:36

18.03.2026, 00:08

Senegal loses the final forfeit with 0:3, according to a CAF statement.

Two months after the spectacular final in the Moroccan capital Rabat, which Senegal won 1-0 against the hosts after extra time, the Moroccans' appeal has turned the competition on its head. The competent authority ruled that the Senegalese had breached the regulations by partially leaving the field before the final whistle.

Some of the Senegalese players protested against the referee's penalty decision in injury time of the final by leaving early. They eventually returned to the pitch and Morocco's Brahim Diaz missed the penalty. Pape Gueye scored the golden goal in extra time.

The decision of the Court of Appeal can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within ten days.

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