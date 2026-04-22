Leicester City sensationally became champions in 2016 - now the club is relegated to League 3 Keystone

In 2016, Leicester celebrated a football fairytale - now, after relegation to the 3rd division, gloom reigns. How the club and fans are dealing with the low point and why there is still hope.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ten years after their sensational title in the English Premier League, Leicester City have plummeted to the third tier. The 2:2 draw at home to Hull City on Monday evening means that the team from second last in the table can no longer theoretically avoid relegation in England's second division two matchdays before the end of the season.

"There are no excuses," Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha was quoted as saying in a club statement: "We have experienced the greatest highs and now the lowest lows, and the pain is common to us all. I am truly sorry for the disappointment we have caused."

In February, Leicester were deducted six points for breaching financial rules in connection with promotion in the 2023/24 season. The club failed in its bid to have this penalty overturned and remained in the relegation zone.

That gives the fans hope

After the sensational title win in 2016 under manager Claudio Ranieri with exceptional players such as Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kanté and Jamie Vardy, the Foxes also had reason to celebrate in the 2020/21 season with their FA Cup triumph. But then the downward spiral began, and the long-established club was relegated from the Premier League three years ago. A comeback in England's top division lasted just one season, and the club was hit harder by relegation again this time.

In its 142-year history, Leicester has only played one season (2008/09) in England's third division. What gives fans hope is that the club won the League One title back then and was immediately promoted back to the Championship.