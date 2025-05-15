Servette and YB win and are well on course for the European Cup - Gallery The great Bernese joy after Cedric Itten's late winning goal Image: Keystone The improved performance of Mario Frick's Lucerne went unrewarded Image: Keystone Levin Winkler was the only Luzern player to beat YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller Image: Keystone The Lucerne goalscorer could not be happy at the final whistle Image: Keystone Jérémy Guillemenot, Miroslav Stevanovic and Timothé Cognat celebrated an important home win with Servette Image: Keystone The Luganesi had to say goodbye to their fans in Geneva in disappointment Image: Keystone Servette and YB win and are well on course for the European Cup - Gallery The great Bernese joy after Cedric Itten's late winning goal Image: Keystone The improved performance of Mario Frick's Lucerne went unrewarded Image: Keystone Levin Winkler was the only Luzern player to beat YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller Image: Keystone The Lucerne goalscorer could not be happy at the final whistle Image: Keystone Jérémy Guillemenot, Miroslav Stevanovic and Timothé Cognat celebrated an important home win with Servette Image: Keystone The Luganesi had to say goodbye to their fans in Geneva in disappointment Image: Keystone

Servette secured a European Cup place at the end of the 36th round of the Super League with a 4-1 win against Lugano. YB are well on course for international business after beating Luzern 2-1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fact that both Servette and Lugano are not in great form was also clear on Thursday evening at the Stade de Genève. It was no coincidence that the first two goals in the opening quarter of an hour came from own goals, first from Lugano's Albian Hajdari and then from Geneva's Keigo Tsunemoto.

Servette were the slightly more active and dangerous team to win. The 19-year-old home-grown Keyan Varela scored before the break to make it 2:1, benefiting from a header duel won by the bustling center forward Enzo Crivelli. The latter had already provoked the game after 1:0 with his effort. In the closing stages, Dereck Kutesa scored his first goal in three months with a penalty converted from a follow-up shot and Miroslav Stevanovic made sure that the final result was clear.

These three points will earn Servette at least one place in the Europa League qualifiers if Thomas Häberli's team drops back to 3rd place. For 2nd place and qualification for the Champions League, Geneva will fight a long-distance battle with Young Boys in the last two rounds. Servette still face Lucerne and Lausanne-Sport between now and next Thursday, while YB play Basel and Lugano.

YB thanks to Itten and Keller

Young Boys secured the three points at home to Luzern in stoppage time. Substitute Cedric Itten scored after a defensive error by the Central Swiss side, which robbed them of their reward for a strong second half. Lucerne had made it 1-1 through Levin Winkler in the 66th minute and were closer to scoring the winner than the Bernese.

As so often this season, YB showed different faces. In the first half, they played with pressure and confidence, but were not efficient enough to score more than Ebrima Colley's goal shortly before the break. After the break, they came under heavy pressure at times. Goalkeeper Marvin Keller made several strong saves, including a miraculous one against Pius Dorn in the 80th minute. At the other end, Lucerne keeper Pascal Loretz also shone, making a fantastic double save in the first half.

YB are now five points ahead of Lucerne, who will probably play off for fourth to sixth place against Lugano, who are level on points, and Lausanne-Sport, who are one point behind. Depending on whether Biel or Basel win the Cup, there will be one or two European Cup places up for grabs for this trio.

Telegrams and table:

Young Boys - Luzern 2:1 (1:0)

26'043 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 42nd Colley (Hadjam) 1:0. 66th Winkler (Dorn) 1:1. 91st Itten 2:1.

Young Boys: Keller; Blum (82. Athekame), Lauper, Benito, Hadjam (82. Abdu Conté); Raveloson, Ugrinic; Males (68. Tsimba), Fassnacht; Colley (82. Virginius), Bedia (68. Itten).

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Stankovic, Knezevic, Fernandes (46. Ciganiks); Winkler; Beloko, Rrudhani (70. Spadanuda), Owusu (46. Beka); Grbic (70. Villiger), Klidje.

Remarks: Cautions: 54 Males, 62 Beka, 87 Lauper, 87 Ugrinic, 87 Villiger.

Servette - Lugano 4:1 (2:1)

7831 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 9. Hajdari (own goal) 1:0. 12. Tsunemoto (own goal) 1:1. 38. Keyan Varela (Crivelli) 2:1. 84. Kutesa 3:1. 90. Stevanovic (Cognat) 4:1.

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto, Severin, Baron, Mazikou; Douline, Cognat; Stevanovic (92. Ouattara), Antunes (74. Guillemenot), Keyan Varela (62. Kutesa); Crivelli (74. Ondoua).

Lugano: Osigwe; Papadopoulos, Hajdari, El Wafi (56. Valenzuela); Zanotti, Doumbia (77. Koutsias), Grgic (68. Mahou), Bislimi, Cimignani (77. Macek); Bottani; Vladi (56. Aliseda).

Remarks: 84. Osigwe saves penalty from Kutesa, who scores on the rebound. Cautions: 56 Bislimi, 82 Zanotti, 84 Bottani, 89 Hajdari.

1. Basel 36/70 (85:37). 2. Servette 36/59 (57:49). 3. Young Boys 36/57 (53:46). 4. Lucerne 36/52 (63:56). 5. Lugano 36/52 (53:56). 6. Lausanne-Sport 36/51 (58:50).