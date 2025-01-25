Dereck Kutesa's shot fails to beat Yverdon goalie Paul Bernardoni Keystone

Servette remain without a win for the fourth time in a row. The encounter with Yverdon ends goalless.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The draw did not help anyone, but rather exacerbated the unpleasant situation of the two teams. Yverdon have now been without a win for nine games and have thus ended the longest winless streak in Switzerland's top division.

But Geneva cannot be satisfied with their last few weeks either: Servette have only won one of their last nine games - but that was against league leaders Lugano (3-0). There have also been five draws and three defeats. The fact that the team is still in the top flight says a lot about the situation in the Super League. The teams are taking points off each other, no team can really pull away.

In Yverdon, the visitors, who turned up the heat a little in the second half, were closer to victory. However, their shots were either too imprecise or Yverdon goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni was on the spot. League top scorer Dereck Kutesa also remained pale.

Yverdon - Servette 0:0

3070 spectators. - SR Horisberger.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Sauthier, Christian Marques, Diop, Le Pogam; Kacuri (77. Nuñez), Legowski, Baradji (67. Céspedes); Aké (89. Kongsro), Komano, Mauro Rodrigues (46. Tasar).

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin (19. Adams), Mazikou; Cognat, Magnin; Stevanovic, Antunes (66. Ouattara), Kutesa (88. Keyan Varela); Crivelli (66. Guillemenot).

Remarks: Cautions: 33rd Kacuri, 63rd Antunes, 97th Guillemenot.