Servette - FCSG 1:1 Servette came closer to victory than St. Gallen

SDA

18.1.2025 - 22:39

Servette's Keigo Tsunemoto and St. Gallen's Noah Yannick engage in a duel
Servette's Keigo Tsunemoto and St. Gallen's Noah Yannick engage in a duel
Keystone

Servette and St. Gallen share the points in a 1-1 draw at the Stade de Genève.

Keystone-SDA

18.01.2025, 22:39

18.01.2025, 22:46

FC St. Gallen were unable to maintain the tempo they set for a good half in Geneva. After Willem Geubbels made it 1-0 100 seconds after the restart, the eastern Swiss side did not manage much more. They came under increasing pressure and it was thanks to goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi that no further damage was done apart from the 1:1 from defender Steve Rouiller after a corner kick (70').

St. Gallen's performance was convincing until the 1:0. Enrico Maassen's team created numerous scoring chances. Geubbels' goal, the Frenchman's sixth of the season, was superbly executed. Three passes through the Geneva penalty area led to the free-standing Geubbels, who scored with precision.

After that, St. Gallen allowed themselves to be pushed back too much. Servette came close to scoring a second goal several times. Thanks to the one point, Geneva at least kept the seventh-placed FCSG at bay. Grenat are four points clear of the best team outside the top six.

Telegram:

Servette - St.Gallen 1:1 (0:0)

SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 47. Geubbels (Akolo) 0:1. 70. Rouiller (Cognat) 1:1.

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Cognat, Ondoua (69. Magnin); Mir. Stevanovic, Antunes (69. Ouattara), Kutesa (92. Simbakoli); Crivelli (77. Guillemenot).

St.Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch, Ambrosius, Stanic, Yannick; Mih. Stevanovic (84. Görtler), Quintillà; Toma (69. Faber), Akolo (61. Witzig), Csoboth (84. Mambimbi); Geubbels (68. Cisse).

Remarks: Cautions: 44. Yannick, 45. Severin, 46. Antunes, 50. Ambrosius, 89. Mir. Stevanovic.

