The Geneva players around goal scorer Paula Serrano (center) are happy about the 1-0 win Keystone

Servette Chênois win the Swiss Cup for the third time. The Geneva team beat Swiss champions YB 1-0 in the final in Winterthur.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The only goal of the match was scored six minutes after the break. The Spaniard Paula Serrano scored with her head after a well-taken free kick by Daina Bourma. YB's defense was not at its best in this situation. Serrano was free to shoot and was lucky that the ball found its way into the goal via her shoulder. It was only Geneva's second shot on goal at this point.

Servette Chênois, who lead the championship by a large margin over YB, played with a little more freedom for a while after the 1:0. Therese Simonsson missed the second goal by a whisker after around an hour. After that, coach Cristian Toro's team concentrated on managing their lead. YB stepped up their attacking production, which had been disappointing for a long time, in the final 20 minutes. The danger came mainly from set-pieces, such as the corner kick in the 74th minute that bounced off the top of the crossbar.

As in the first two duels of the season against fearsome opponents Servette, YB failed to score a goal in front of the 7587 spectators at the Schützenwiese. This was the sixth time YB had lost a cup final since their last triumph in 2001, when they were still FC Bern. For Servette, who can count on many international players, it was their third win in their third final (after 2023 and 2024).

Two years ago, Servette had already triumphed over YB by the narrow margin of 1:0 and provoked the legendary reaction of German YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst, who had spoken of "disgustingly playing" and "bought-together" opponents in a TV interview. Wübbenhorst's hoped-for revenge for the bitter defeat back then failed for the time being. However, the cards will be reshuffled in the upcoming championship play-offs.

Telegram:

YB Women - Servette Chênois 0:1 (0:0)

Winterthur - 7587 spectators. - SR Anex. - Goal: 51st Serrano 0:1.

YB: Brunholt; Frey, Jimenez Gutierrez, Schlup, Bernhardt; Chalatsogianni (70. Dysli), Münger, Kuehn; Josten (85. Ess), Jelcic, Granges.

Servette Chênois: Salon Marcuello; Tufo (65. Simon), Muratovic, Gimenez Gamboa (80. Jelencic), Bourma; Nakkach; Simonsson, Libran Quiroga, Serrano (80. Misini), Martinez Salinas (89. Marchao); Sobal (65. Marinelli).

Remarks: Cautions: 33rd Serrano. 49. Chalatsogianni.