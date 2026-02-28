Sion's Kreshnik Hajrizi (left) battling for the ball with Servette's Junior Kadile Keystone

Servette can no longer win at home. The Geneva side had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home against FC Sion in the 27th Super League round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The goalless draw undoubtedly serves the Valais side better than Geneva, who are in desperate need of (more) points in their battle to finish in the top six. However, Grenat would have had to do more for a win. For too long, they confined themselves almost exclusively to defensive work, and it was only in the second half that the hosts ventured a little more.

The draw between Servette and Sion came as no surprise. Geneva were without a win for the eighth home game in a row. Their record during this period of winlessness is five draws and three defeats.

Valais also have five draws and three defeats - but in their last eight away games. Their best chance to win came in the 86th minute, but the ball hit the post after Baltazar's shot.

Telegram:

Servette - Sion 0:0

8087 spectators. - SR Fähndrich.

Servette: Mall; Houboulang Mendes (55. Burch), Rouiller, Severin, Njoh; Stevanovic, Cognat, Fomba (55. Douline), Kadile; Jallow (55. Ishuayed), Guillemenot (75. Mráz).

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman (93. Sow), Baltazar Costa; Chipperfield (68. Surdez), Berdayes (77. Kololli), Chouaref (68. Lukembila); Nivokazi (77. Boteli).

Remarks: Cautions: 35 Houboulang Mendes, 47 Fomba, 57 Chouaref, 80 Douline, 80 Cognat.