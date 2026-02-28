  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Servette - Sion 0:0 Servette do too little to win at home

SDA

28.2.2026 - 22:49

Sion's Kreshnik Hajrizi (left) battling for the ball with Servette's Junior Kadile
Sion's Kreshnik Hajrizi (left) battling for the ball with Servette's Junior Kadile
Keystone

Servette can no longer win at home. The Geneva side had to settle for a 0-0 draw at home against FC Sion in the 27th Super League round.

Keystone-SDA

28.02.2026, 22:49

28.02.2026, 23:20

The goalless draw undoubtedly serves the Valais side better than Geneva, who are in desperate need of (more) points in their battle to finish in the top six. However, Grenat would have had to do more for a win. For too long, they confined themselves almost exclusively to defensive work, and it was only in the second half that the hosts ventured a little more.

The draw between Servette and Sion came as no surprise. Geneva were without a win for the eighth home game in a row. Their record during this period of winlessness is five draws and three defeats.

Valais also have five draws and three defeats - but in their last eight away games. Their best chance to win came in the 86th minute, but the ball hit the post after Baltazar's shot.

Telegram:

Servette - Sion 0:0

8087 spectators. - SR Fähndrich.

Servette: Mall; Houboulang Mendes (55. Burch), Rouiller, Severin, Njoh; Stevanovic, Cognat, Fomba (55. Douline), Kadile; Jallow (55. Ishuayed), Guillemenot (75. Mráz).

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Hajrizi, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman (93. Sow), Baltazar Costa; Chipperfield (68. Surdez), Berdayes (77. Kololli), Chouaref (68. Lukembila); Nivokazi (77. Boteli).

Remarks: Cautions: 35 Houboulang Mendes, 47 Fomba, 57 Chouaref, 80 Douline, 80 Cognat.

More from the department

National League. It's getting more and more exciting for the play-in places

National LeagueIt's getting more and more exciting for the play-in places

Super League. Thun's winning streak continues - St. Gallen with difficulty against Winterthur

Super LeagueThun's winning streak continues - St. Gallen with difficulty against Winterthur

Super League. Even Luzern can't slow down leaders Thun

Super LeagueEven Luzern can't slow down leaders Thun