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Servette - Lucerne 3:0 Servette efficient and victorious against Lucerne

SDA

6.4.2026 - 19:08

After the decisive scene: Miroslav Stevanovic (second from left in the background) celebrates his opening goal to make it 1-0 shortly before half-time
After the decisive scene: Miroslav Stevanovic (second from left in the background) celebrates his opening goal to make it 1-0 shortly before half-time
Keystone

FC Servette beat FC Luzern 3-0 in an unspectacular game. The goals for Servette were scored by Miroslav Stevanovic and Timothé Cognat shortly before and shortly after the break. Junior Kadile also scored in stoppage time.

Keystone-SDA

06.04.2026, 19:08

06.04.2026, 21:45

In the 31st round, Servette (5:0) and Lucerne (4:0) had both won big. Anyone expecting an offensive spectacle was disappointed. Highlights were in short supply. It was obvious that both teams no longer have much at stake this season.

It was not until 40 minutes into the game that the first chance to score came, which Miroslav Stevanovic immediately capitalized on after a cross from Kadile. The 35-year-old Bosnian scored with a header. Immediately after the break, Timothé Cognat increased the lead to 2:0.

The minutes after the break were the most attractive. Immediately after the 0:2, FC Luzern finally had a chance. Oscar Kabwit failed to beat Geneva goalkeeper Joël Mall. The two players collided after the chance; Mall was unable to continue.

Servette - Lucerne 3:0 (1:0)

8032 spectators. - SR Cibelli. - Goals: 40. Stevanovic (Kadile) 1:0. 46. Cognat (Houboulang Mendes) 2:0. 97. Kadile (Stevanovic) 3:0.

Servette: Mall (56. Frick); Allix (27. Houboulang Mendes), Rouiller, Burch, Mazikou; Douline, Cognat; Stevanovic, Ishuayed (87. Njoh), Kadile; Ayé (87. Guillemenot).

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Freimann, Bajrami, Fernandes (63rd Ciganiks); Lucas Ferreira (63rd Spadanuda), Owusu, Abe (87th Wyss), Di Giusto (87th Grbic); Kabwit, Vasovic (63rd Meyer).

Remarks: Cautions: 12th Rouiller, 13th Lucas Ferreira, 80th Abe, 85th Ishuayed.

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