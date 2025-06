Giotto Morandi from Ticino leaves GC for French-speaking Switzerland Keystone

Giotto Morandi is leaving Grasshoppers after six years to join league rivals Servette.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Morandi has signed a contract with the Super League runners-up until the summer of 2028.

The attacking midfielder played 157 competitive matches for GC, scoring 25 goals and providing 27 assists. In the last three games of last season, the 26-year-old from Ticino did not play for the Zurich club following an internal suspension.