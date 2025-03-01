Miroslav Stevanovic leaves Thomas Castella no chance to defend Keystone

Servette wins the Léman derby against Lausanne-Sport 1:0 and catches up with leaders Basel. Miroslav Stevanovic scores the golden goal.

Not so long ago, there were quite a few voices around Servette that were critical of coach Thomas Häberli. The Geneva side had gone six games without a win under the Lucerne coach until the beginning of February. The Grenats then won somewhat surprisingly against Basel. And since then, the Servettiens have been unstoppable.

The 1-0 win in Lausanne on Saturday evening was the fourth victory in a row for Geneva, who remain level on points with FC Basel at the top of the Super League. This Léman derby was not a pretty game with numerous scoring chances. But it was a game in which Servette managed to make the most of a few chances.

After a handball by Marvin Senaya, Miroslav Stevanovic was allowed to take a penalty for Servette in the 14th minute. And the Serbian veteran gave Thomas Castella, who was once again preferred to Karlo Letica in the Lausanne goal, no chance to defend.

It was to remain the only goal in a match in which the home team, coached by Ludovic Magnin, were surprisingly harmless. Timothé Cognat and Alexis Antunes missed great chances in stoppage time for Geneva to finally secure victory. However, it was no longer to matter.

It was Servette's first win in Lausanne for three and a half years.

Telegram

Lausanne-Sport - Servette 0:1 (0:1)

10'147 spectators. - SR Tschudi. - Goal: 14 Stevanovic (penalty) 0:1.

Lausanne-Sport: Castella; Senaya, Sow, Dussenne, Poaty; Koindredi (84. Sène), Roche, Sanches; Okou (75. Balde), Ajdini (75. Oviedo), Diabaté.

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto, Adams, Rouiller, Mazikou; Cognat, Magnin; Stevanovic, Kutesa (66. Antunes), Keyan Varela (46. Ouattara); Ndoye (46. Crivelli).

Remarks: Cautions: 43 Mazikou, 48 Diabaté, 83 Cognat, 94 Ouattara.