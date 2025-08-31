Miroslav Stevanovic's header in the 89th minute does not bring Servette their first win, but at least another point Keystone

Servette are still waiting for their first win in the Super League after five rounds. Miroslav Stevanovic secured at least a point for Geneva at home against Luzern with a late goal to make it 2-2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Di Giusto scored his fourth and fifth goals in his fifth game for FC Luzern and gave the central Swiss side hope for a third away win in their third away game at the Stade de Genève. It was not until the 89th minute that Miroslav Stevanovic, Servette's counterpart to Di Giusto, headed in a cross from Timothé Cognat to equalize again.

Lucerne had already led between the 5th and 58th minute and then again from the 75th minute. The early 1:0 through Kevin Spadanuda was set up by Di Giusto with a cross from a corner, and the lively director scored the 2:1 himself from a corner.

Despite conceding late on, the visitors were probably better off with the point. They did miss out on moving up to 3rd place. In contrast to Servette, the runners-up from the previous season, who are still waiting for their first win in the championship, their start to the season has been a success.

Jocelyn Gourvennec, who has been coach of Servette for just under three weeks, must stabilize the defence in particular, but not only, during the international break. Ten goals conceded in four league games is too many for a contender for the top places.

Telegram:

Servette - Luzern 2:2 (0:1)

7809 spectators. - SR Dudic. - Goals: 5. Spadanuda (Di Giusto) 0:1. 58. Antunes (Stevanovic) 1:1. 75. Di Giusto (Von Moos) 1:2. 89. Stevanovic (Cognat) 2:2.

Servette: Mall; Magnin, Rouiller, Baron, Njoh (78. Mazikou); Cognat, Ondoua (78. Fomba); Morandi (46. Antunes), Jallow (46. Mraz), Keyan Varela (46. Stevanovic); Ayé.

Luzern: Loretz; Dorn, Knezevic, Bajrami, Ciganiks; Owusu (86. Winkler), Abe; Von Moos, Di Giusto (86. Ottiger), Spadanuda (68. Karweina); Grbic (68. Lucas Ferreira).

Remarks: Cautions: 71st Magnin.