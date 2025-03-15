Yverdon played the spoilsport in Geneva Keystone

Leader Servette's winning streak came to a surprising end in the 28th round of the Super League. The Geneva side lost their 135th anniversary game at home to Yverdon 2:3.

After five wins in a row, Servette stumbled and conceded their first defeat in the championship since December 15. The favorites were able to respond to the first setback: Just two minutes after Antonio Marchesano's penalty goal (26'), Enzo Crivelli made it 1:1. Moussa Baradji (39') and Mateusz Legowski (52') secured the away win for the Vaud side with their goals to make it 3:1. Both goals came from assists by Marchesano.

There was also an away win for Vaud between St. Gallen and Lausanne-Sport. Ludovic Magnin's team won 2:0 thanks to goals from Aliou Baldé and Alvyn Sanches. The visitors had to play the last half hour outnumbered after being sent off.

Basel can overtake Servette as leaders with a home win against Young Boys on Sunday.

Results and table:

Saturday: St. Gallen - Lausanne-Sport 0:2 (0:2). Servette - Yverdon 2:3 (1:2). Zurich - Lucerne 20.30. - Sunday: Grasshoppers - Sion 14.15. Lugano - Winterthur 16.30. Basel - Young Boys 16.30.

1. Servette 28/48 (47:39). 2. Basel 27/46 (56:29). 3. Lucerne 27/44 (47:41). 4. Lugano 27/42 (43:39). 5. Young Boys 27/40 (42:34). 6. Lausanne-Sport 28/40 (45:37). 7. Zurich 27/39 (36:37). 8. St. Gallen 28/39 (42:40). 9. Sion 27/33 (37:43). 10. Yverdon 28/31 (30:46). 11. Grasshoppers 27/26 (27:38). 12. Winterthur 27/20 (27:56).