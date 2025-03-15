  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Servette stumble against Yverdon, St. Gallen also lose at home

SDA

15.3.2025 - 20:02

Yverdon played the spoilsport in Geneva
Yverdon played the spoilsport in Geneva
Keystone

Leader Servette's winning streak came to a surprising end in the 28th round of the Super League. The Geneva side lost their 135th anniversary game at home to Yverdon 2:3.

Keystone-SDA

15.03.2025, 20:02

15.03.2025, 20:13

After five wins in a row, Servette stumbled and conceded their first defeat in the championship since December 15. The favorites were able to respond to the first setback: Just two minutes after Antonio Marchesano's penalty goal (26'), Enzo Crivelli made it 1:1. Moussa Baradji (39') and Mateusz Legowski (52') secured the away win for the Vaud side with their goals to make it 3:1. Both goals came from assists by Marchesano.

There was also an away win for Vaud between St. Gallen and Lausanne-Sport. Ludovic Magnin's team won 2:0 thanks to goals from Aliou Baldé and Alvyn Sanches. The visitors had to play the last half hour outnumbered after being sent off.

Basel can overtake Servette as leaders with a home win against Young Boys on Sunday.

Results and table:

Saturday: St. Gallen - Lausanne-Sport 0:2 (0:2). Servette - Yverdon 2:3 (1:2). Zurich - Lucerne 20.30. - Sunday: Grasshoppers - Sion 14.15. Lugano - Winterthur 16.30. Basel - Young Boys 16.30.

1. Servette 28/48 (47:39). 2. Basel 27/46 (56:29). 3. Lucerne 27/44 (47:41). 4. Lugano 27/42 (43:39). 5. Young Boys 27/40 (42:34). 6. Lausanne-Sport 28/40 (45:37). 7. Zurich 27/39 (36:37). 8. St. Gallen 28/39 (42:40). 9. Sion 27/33 (37:43). 10. Yverdon 28/31 (30:46). 11. Grasshoppers 27/26 (27:38). 12. Winterthur 27/20 (27:56).

More from the department

Zurich - Lucerne 3:2. Lucerne on the losing end in Zurich despite a lightning start

Zurich - Lucerne 3:2Lucerne on the losing end in Zurich despite a lightning start

Servette - Yverdon 2:3. Marchesano and Yverdon shock Servette

Servette - Yverdon 2:3Marchesano and Yverdon shock Servette

St. Gallen - Lausanne 0:2. Mature Lausanne wins in St. Gallen

St. Gallen - Lausanne 0:2Mature Lausanne wins in St. Gallen