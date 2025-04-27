  1. Residential Customers
Italy Setback for Inter Milan

SDA

27.4.2025 - 17:25

Disappointment for Inter Milan and its Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic against AS Roma
Keystone
Keystone

Inter Milan concede a third defeat in a row. The team led by Yann Sommer lost 1-0 at home to AS Roma in Serie A three days before the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

Keystone-SDA

27.04.2025, 17:25

27.04.2025, 18:37

Milan have thus lost three times in the last eight days: in the cup semi-final against Milan and in the championship against Bologna and AS Roma. Argentinian Matias Soule beat Sommer midway through the first half.

While the Romans, who have been impressively put back on track by coach Claudio Ranieri, can continue to dream of the Champions League thanks to the win, Inter could lose ground on Napoli in the championship race. The southern Italians play Torino at home on Sunday evening.

