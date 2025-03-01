  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Spain Setback for Real Madrid in Sevilla

SDA

1.3.2025 - 21:39

Isco makes his mark in victory against his former club
Isco makes his mark in victory against his former club
Keystone

Real Madrid suffered a setback in the battle for the championship on Saturday. The Madrilenians lost 1:2 at Betis Sevilla.

Keystone-SDA

01.03.2025, 21:39

01.03.2025, 22:04

A Real legend of all people played a key role in the surprising defeat. Isco, who played ten seasons in a Real shirt, set up Johnny Cardoso's equalizer after half an hour. Ten minutes after the break, the 32-year-old midfielder then converted a penalty to turn the game around after Brahim Diaz had gone behind early on (10').

Ricardo Rodriguez, usually a substitute at Betis, was in the starting line-up for the third game in a row. Sevilla have won all three games.

More from the section

Lausanne - Servette 0:1. Servette stays close to FCB

Lausanne - Servette 0:1Servette stays close to FCB

National League. Fribourg directly in the playoffs - Tigers, Ambri and Lakers in the play-in - Biel and Servette out

National LeagueFribourg directly in the playoffs - Tigers, Ambri and Lakers in the play-in - Biel and Servette out

Winterthur - FCSG 4:0. Highest win of the season for FC Winterthur

Winterthur - FCSG 4:0Highest win of the season for FC Winterthur