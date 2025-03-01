Isco makes his mark in victory against his former club Keystone

Real Madrid suffered a setback in the battle for the championship on Saturday. The Madrilenians lost 1:2 at Betis Sevilla.

A Real legend of all people played a key role in the surprising defeat. Isco, who played ten seasons in a Real shirt, set up Johnny Cardoso's equalizer after half an hour. Ten minutes after the break, the 32-year-old midfielder then converted a penalty to turn the game around after Brahim Diaz had gone behind early on (10').

Ricardo Rodriguez, usually a substitute at Betis, was in the starting line-up for the third game in a row. Sevilla have won all three games.